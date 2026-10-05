Axis Bank leadership shakeup as Sanjeev Moghe leaves October 30
Business
Big moves at Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe, who led branch banking for the South, is leaving after more than eight years.
His exit follows the CFO's departure in August, marking another major leadership shift.
Moghe wraps up on October 30 to explore new opportunities.
Axis Bank appoints Arvind Subramanian
Even with these high-level exits, Axis Bank's numbers look strong: loans grew by nearly 23%, and deposits are up 21% over the past year.
The bank also just brought in Arvind Subramanian as an additional independent director to help steer things forward.
These changes mirror a wider trend of executive shake-ups across big Indian banks lately.