Axis Bank opens 1st digital locker branch in New Delhi
Business
Axis Bank just opened its very first digital locker branch in New Delhi, stepping up to meet the huge demand for safe-deposit lockers, expected to be required by nearly 6 crore affluent Indians by 2030.
Right now, there are only about 60 lakh lockers available, so this move is a big deal for city folks looking for secure storage.
Axis Bank vault offers 24/7 access
This branch isn't your regular bank setup: it's got a high-tech vault with layers of surveillance and sensor-based protection, all monitored centrally.
Plus, customers can access their lockers 24/7.
Axis Bank says it's all about making things safer and more convenient as cities get busier. As Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry put it, This new initiative addresses a growing demand for safe-deposit lockers.