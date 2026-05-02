Axis Bank opens 1st digital locker branch in New Delhi Business May 02, 2026

Axis Bank just opened its very first digital locker branch in New Delhi, stepping up to meet the huge demand for safe-deposit lockers, expected to be required by nearly 6 crore affluent Indians by 2030.

Right now, there are only about 60 lakh lockers available, so this move is a big deal for city folks looking for secure storage.