Axis Bank posts strong Q2, gross advances ₹13.85L/cr, deposits ₹14.52L/cr

Term deposits saw a big jump (up 27.3%), and CASA deposits also grew steadily.

Axis Bank made some smart moves too, like raising $10.62 billion in foreign currency deposits using RBI's swap facility and issuing standby letters of credit worth $4.69 billion.

Investors seem happy: the share price closed higher at ₹1,223.95 on October 5, 2026, showing growing confidence in the bank's strategy and performance.