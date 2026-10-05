Axis Bank posts strong Q2, gross advances ₹13.85L/cr, deposits ₹14.52L/cr
Business
Axis Bank just posted a strong Q2 (quarter ended September 30, 2026), with gross advances hit ₹13.85 lakh crore (up nearly 23%), and deposits reached ₹14.52 lakh crore.
Axis Bank bolsters deposits, raises $10.62bn
Term deposits saw a big jump (up 27.3%), and CASA deposits also grew steadily.
Axis Bank made some smart moves too, like raising $10.62 billion in foreign currency deposits using RBI's swap facility and issuing standby letters of credit worth $4.69 billion.
Investors seem happy: the share price closed higher at ₹1,223.95 on October 5, 2026, showing growing confidence in the bank's strategy and performance.