Axis Bank raises ₹2,850cr via senior notes at 5.348%
Business
Axis Bank has pulled in $300 million (about ₹2,850 crore) by selling senior notes to international investors.
With a 5.348% interest rate, this funding is set to fuel the bank's growth plans.
The deal ticked all the regulatory boxes and was officially announced on Wednesday.
Merged with earlier $300 million issue
These new bonds will be merged with an earlier $300 million issue at the same rate and listed on major platforms like India International Exchange (IFSC) and NSE IFSC Ltd.
It's all part of Axis Bank's push to fund business growth.