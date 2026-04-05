Axis Bank reports 3% net profit rise to ₹6,489.6 cr

Axis Bank loans and deposits rise

After these results dropped, Axis Bank's share price nudged up to ₹1,198.15.

The bank saw big growth in loans (up 18.4% to ₹12.44 lakh crore) and total deposits (up nearly 14% to ₹13.36 lakh crore).

Both savings/current account (CASA) deposits and term deposits rose too, by about 11% and 16%, respectively, highlighting that more people are trusting Axis Bank with their money right now.