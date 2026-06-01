Axis Bank, subsidiaries raise Axis Max Life stake to 19.99% Business Jun 01, 2026

Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, Axis Securities Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd, just bumped up their share in Axis Max Life Insurance from 19.02% to 19.99%.

This happened after the bank invested an extra up to ₹380 crore, a move cleared by the Reserve Bank of India in March 2026 (RBI approval dated March 13, 2026).

Basically, Axis is strengthening its hold on the insurance side of things.