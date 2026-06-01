Axis Bank, subsidiaries raise Axis Max Life stake to 19.99%
Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, Axis Securities Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd, just bumped up their share in Axis Max Life Insurance from 19.02% to 19.99%.
This happened after the bank invested an extra up to ₹380 crore, a move cleared by the Reserve Bank of India in March 2026 (RBI approval dated March 13, 2026).
Basically, Axis is strengthening its hold on the insurance side of things.
Axis Max Life ₹38,877 cr premium
This bigger stake includes shares held not just by Axis Bank but also its subsidiaries: Axis Securities and Axis Capital.
The bank made it clear that its promoters aren't involved with the insurer.
Meanwhile, Axis Max Life Insurance pulled in a hefty ₹38,877 crore gross written premium for FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), showing it's doing pretty well in the industry.