Axis Bank to double data center lending within 3 years
Axis Bank is planning to double the money it lends to data centers over the next three years, riding the wave of India's booming digital and AI scene.
Right now, these tech hubs already make up more than ₹8,688 crore ($907 million) in the bank's corporate loan portfolio.
Axis Bank approaches Singapore data centers
With global demand for AI and data centers skyrocketing, data centers are a hot investment: big names like Adani and Ambani are jumping in too.
Axis Bank's group head of wholesale banking coverage Vijay Mulbagal says, "Data-related investments in India are growing," and the bank has even approached data center companies based in Singapore about potential financing opportunities.
The bank is also seeing rising credit demand in energy transition, digital infrastructure, and commercial real estate, staying in step with India's AI and data center push.