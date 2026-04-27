Axis Bank cuts 3,100 jobs even as branch expansion accelerates

Axis Bank has announced a reduction of its workforce by 3,100 employees over the last one year. The move comes despite the bank's expansion plans, which included opening 166 new branches in the last quarter and a total of 400 branches throughout the fiscal year. The decision is part of Axis Bank's larger strategy to invest heavily in technology and improve productivity across its operations.

Workforce details Headcount decline and branch expansion At the end of FY26, Axis Bank's total workforce stood at 1,01,300 employees. This is a decline from the previous year's headcount of 1,04,400 employees. The bank also witnessed a quarterly decline in its headcount by 552 employees. Despite these cuts, the bank managed to expand its physical presence by opening new branches during this period.

Transformation strategy Digital transformation and tech investment Axis Bank's MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry attributed the reduction in headcount to the bank's ongoing digital transformation efforts. He said that for the last three to four years, Axis Bank has been investing 9-10% of its operating expenditure into technology. The bank's tech and digital spending grew by 14% year-on-year (YoY), accounting for nearly 10% of its total operating expenses, according to their financial report.

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Information Clarification on headcount changes and branch expansion Axis Bank clarified the changes in headcount weren't driven by cuts in any particular vertical. The bank is focused on balancing branch-led growth with technology-enabled efficiency. Despite the job cuts, Axis Bank has been expanding its physical footprint by opening new branches across the country.

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