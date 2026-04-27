Apple's next CEO is going all-in on new gadgets

John Ternus, Apple 's new CEO set to replace Tim Cook in September, is expected to launch around 10 new product categories in the coming years. This is more than three times the number of major product categories launched by Cook during his 15-year tenure. The upcoming launches will include a foldable iPhone, smart home devices, AI pendant, and augmented reality glasses.

First launch Foldable iPhone to kickstart Ternus's era Ternus will take over as Apple's CEO on September 1, and he will be the face of the company's first-ever foldable iPhone. The device is expected to be priced at $2,000 or more. It aims to increase revenue and attract Android users who have been using foldables for years. Under Ternus's leadership, Apple is focusing on durability of the folding mechanism, invisible crease, iPad-style experience and peak performance.

Strategic direction Smart home devices and camera-first wearables in the pipeline During a recent company town hall, Ternus told employees that Apple is about to "change the world" again. He described the current product pipeline as the most exciting of his career. Beyond the foldable phone, other categories expected to shape his legacy include AI-powered smart home devices and camera-first wearables like Smart Glasses and AirPods with cameras.

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