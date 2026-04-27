'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' sets July release

The upcoming spinoff series of The Big Bang Theory , titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe , will premiere on HBO Max in July. The announcement was made by cast members Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie during a panel at CCXP Mexico City. The show is a continuation of the original sitcom, which aired for 12 seasons on CBS.

Twitter Post First look is also out If at first you don't succeed, try in another multiverse. Your first look at Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is here. #SFTSTU pic.twitter.com/wKDYTyz397 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 26, 2026

Plot synopsis Plot of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' The series follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) who must restore reality after breaking a device created by Sheldon and Leonard, resulting in a multiverse Armageddon. He is joined by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke. The show will feature alternate-universe versions of beloved characters from The Big Bang Theory.

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Music details Danny Elfman to compose theme music for spinoff The panel also announced that the original theme music for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be composed by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Danny Elfman. He is famous for his work on Tim Burton's films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride. The series was first announced in April 2023 and is co-created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

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