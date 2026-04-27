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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' sets July release
'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' sets July release
The show will premiere in July

'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' sets July release

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 27, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

The upcoming spinoff series of The Big Bang Theory, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will premiere on HBO Max in July. The announcement was made by cast members Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie during a panel at CCXP Mexico City. The show is a continuation of the original sitcom, which aired for 12 seasons on CBS.

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First look is also out

Plot synopsis

Plot of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'

The series follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) who must restore reality after breaking a device created by Sheldon and Leonard, resulting in a multiverse Armageddon. He is joined by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke. The show will feature alternate-universe versions of beloved characters from The Big Bang Theory.

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Music details

Danny Elfman to compose theme music for spinoff

The panel also announced that the original theme music for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be composed by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Danny Elfman. He is famous for his work on Tim Burton's films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride. The series was first announced in April 2023 and is co-created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

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Franchise expansion

Everything to know about 'The Big Bang Theory' franchise

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the fourth installment in The Big Bang Theory franchise. The prequel series Young Sheldon concluded its seven-season run on CBS in May 2024. A spinoff titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, featuring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, premiered on CBS in October 2024. The new series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has an overall deal.

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