Google redesigns app icons across its product ecosystem

Design evolution

AI integration and new look

The new design language has already been seen in updated versions of the Google G logo, as well as Gemini, Photos, and Maps. 9to5Google reports that this change signifies the integration of AI-powered features into these apps. The fresh icons are more playful, vibrant, and diverse than their predecessors. They also ditch the flat designs popular in the late 2010s and early 2020s for a more modern look.