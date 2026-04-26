Delhi sizzles at 42.8°C, records hottest day of 2026

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Saturday, with Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum temperature of 42.8°C. This is 5.1 degrees above normal for this time of year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that similar heatwave conditions will continue across north and central India over the coming days.

Heatwave alert Heatwave warnings issued for several north Indian states The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for isolated areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Similar conditions are also likely in parts of central India, including Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Weather outlook Orange alert for Delhi on Sunday The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi on Sunday, predicting a partly cloudy sky with heatwave conditions at isolated places. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 45°C, while the minimum will hover around 28°C. For Monday, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD as heatwave conditions are likely to continue.

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Weather change Rainfall likely in northwest India Despite the prevailing summer conditions, the IMD has predicted scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms over large parts of northwest India. This includes Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next few days. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to see rainfall with wind speeds reaching up to 40km/h.

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