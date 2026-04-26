Why Dhanush won't return to direction anytime soon
What's the story
Renowned actor Dhanush, who last directed Idli Kadai, has revealed that he will need "a few years" to finish his current acting commitments before he can think about direction again. Speaking at a premiere show in Coimbatore for his upcoming film Kara, he said he has three directors waiting for him with scripts. Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa. Pandi and has since directed Raayan, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and Idli Kadai.
Acting roles
Dhanush has a number of acting projects lined up
Dhanush has several acting projects lined up. Pinkvilla quoted him saying, "I need to complete the shoot of Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55. Then I have to act in Mari Selvaraj's film." "In between there is a film with Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Then I need to complete Vada Chennai 2. Now you know where Vada Chennai 2 fits into the timeline. So I'll need a few years to finish all these." "Only after that can I think about direction."
Directorial debut
'Idli Kadai' was Dhanush's last directorial
Dhanush last directed Idli Kadai, a drama film about a man who returns to his village after his father's death. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, stars Dhanush in the lead role along with Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, and Shalini Pandey. Meanwhile, in Kara, Dhanush plays Karasamy, a reformed thief forced back into crime during the Gulf War to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father's last wish. It will release on April 30.