Why Dhanush won't return to direction anytime soon

Acting roles

Dhanush has a number of acting projects lined up

Dhanush has several acting projects lined up. Pinkvilla quoted him saying, "I need to complete the shoot of Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55. Then I have to act in Mari Selvaraj's film." "In between there is a film with Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Then I need to complete Vada Chennai 2. Now you know where Vada Chennai 2 fits into the timeline. So I'll need a few years to finish all these." "Only after that can I think about direction."