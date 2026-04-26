Listing Indians with 130-plus scores in IPL history

KL Rahul has etched his name in IPL history by becoming the first Indian batsman to score over 150 runs in a match. The Delhi Capitals opener achieved this feat with an unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings in Delhi on Saturday. His innings is now the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle's 175* and Brendon McCullum's 158*. On this note, we look at Indians to have crossed the 130-run mark in an IPL game.

#1 KL Rahul - 152* vs PBKS, 2026 Rahul's 152* against the Kings tops this list. The opener's innings came off just 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. Rahul, who initially played the second fiddle in the 220-run partnership with Nitish Rana (91), shifted gears later on and found boundaries for fun. His efforts powered DC to their highest-ever IPL total (264/2). PBKS, however, later chased down the target.

#2 Abhishek Sharma: 141 vs PBKS, 2025 Before Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad dasher Abhishek Sharma owned the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history. The latter slammed a blistering 55-ball 141 to help SRH stun PBKS in an IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad He hit 14 fours and 10 sixes that day, striking at 256.36. Thanks to his efforts, the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs. Notably, Abhishek dominated a commanding 171-run opening stand alongside Travis Head (66).

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#3 Abhishek Sharma: 135 vs DC, 2026 Abhishek also takes the third spot on this elite list. The star batsman scored a stunning 135* off 68 balls in the IPL 2026 affair against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. Abhishek attacked from the outset and went on to hammer 10 sixes and as many fours. The opener was involved in three 65-plus partnerships as SRH posted 242/2 batting first and later won by 47 runs.

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