Abhishek Sharma scripts records with his second IPL hundred: Stats

Dashing Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma scripted a series of records en route to his second Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred. The star batsman played a stunning knock in the IPL 2026 affair against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. With his 59th run, Abhishek also crossed the 2,000-run mark in SRH colors. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock A knock of ages from Abhishek's blade The SRH opener was indeed on a roll as he slammed bowlers for fun. Abhishek attacked from the outset, having dominated a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head (37). In skipper Ishan Kishan (25), the former got another potent partner as the duo added 79 runs. Abhishek's 66-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (37*) added the finishing touches as SRH posted 242/2 batting first.

Feat More feats for Abhishek Abhishek returned unbeaten on 135 off 68 balls, hammering 10 sixes and as many fours. As the batter's maiden IPL hundred was a 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings last year, he became the first batter to record two 130-plus scores in the tournament's history. He also became the first batter with four 130-plus scores in T20 cricket history.

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Numbers Here are his IPL numbers Abhishek started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals in 2018, playing three games that season. He switched to SRH in 2019 and has not looked back. With his latest efforts, Abhishek has raced to 2,139 runs from 84 IPL games (81 innings) at an average of 29.30, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes 11 fifties and two tons. His strike rate is 169.22.

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Elite list Abhishek joins an elite list of players With this achievement, Abhishek has become the fourth batsman to complete 2,000 runs (2,076 at 28.83) in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has joined David Warner (4,014), Shikhar Dhawan (2,518), and Kane Williamson (2,101) on this list. Meanwhile, Warner (143), Abhishek (123), and Klaasen (101) are the only batters with 100-plus sixes for the Orange Army.

T20 Stats Over 5,500 T20 runs With his 71st run, Abhishek also went past 5,500 T20 runs. He struck his ninth hundred in the format (50s: 34). Across 184 innings, the batter has raced to 5,564 runs as he averages 33.31 and has a strike rate of 175.13. The southpaw owns the highest strike rate among Indians who have played over 50 T20s.

T20 feat Abhishek goes at par with Kohli Abhishek has now gone at par with Virat Kohli in terms of most T20 hundreds by an Indian (9 each). While Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and Sahibzada Farhan are the other batters with nine T20 hundreds, Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (12), and David Warner (10) are the only ones ahead of Abhishek on this list.

Information Most runs in IPL 2026 During his stay, Abhishek became the first batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2026. He has now taken his tally to 323 runs from seven games at 53.83. He also owns the most sixes this season (27) as his strike rate is 215.33.