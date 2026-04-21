Abhishek Sharma races past 5,500 T20 runs: Key stats

Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. The left-handed dasher reached the landmark playing for Sunirsers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League . Abhishek, who has emerged as one of the most prolific T20 batters, unlocked the achievement with his 71st run in the match. He went on to hit a brilliant hundred in the game.

Knock A knock of ages from Abhishek's blade The SRH opener was indeed on a roll as he slammed bowlers from fun. Abhishek attacked from the outset, having dominated a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head (37). In skipper Ishan Kishan (25), the former got another potent partner as the duo added 79 runs. Abhishek's 66-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (37*) added the finishing touches as SRH posted 242/2 batting first.

Feats More feats for Abhishek Abhishek returned unbeaten on 135 off 68 balls, hammering 10 sixes and as many fours. As the batter's maiden IPL hundred was a 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings last year, he became the first batter to record two 130-plus scores in the tournament's history. He also became the first batter with four 130-plus scores in T20 cricket history.

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Numbers A look at his numbers Abhishek, who made his T20 debut in 2018, completed 5,500 runs (now 5,564) in his 188th match. Across 184 innings, he averages 32-plus and has a strike rate of over 170. The 25-year-old now has nine tons and 34 half-centuries in the format. While over 2,000 of his runs have come in the IPL, he owns 1,438 runs from 46 T20Is for Team India.

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IPL Here are his IPL stats With his latest efforts, Abhishek has raced to 2,139 runs from 84 IPL games (81 innings) at an average of 29.30. The tally now includes 11 fifties and two tons. His strike rate is 169.22. During his stay, Abhishek also became the fourth batsman to complete 2,000 runs (2,076 at 28.83) in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Information Strike rate of 170-plus Abhishek's strike rate of 175.13 is the highest among Indians who have played over 50 T20s. He already has the highest strike rate in internationals, a staggering 190.46.

T20 feat Abhishek goes at par with Kohli Abhishek has now gone at par with Virat Kohli in terms of most T20 hundreds by an Indian (9 each). While Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and Sahibzada Farhan are the other batters with nine T20 hundreds, Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (12), and David Warner (10) are the only ones ahead of Abhishek on this list.