KL Rahul scripts records with his sixth IPL hundred
What's the story
Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has scripted a ton of records with his sixth hundred in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter's latest hundred came in the IPL 2026 affair against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rahul was at his aggressive best as he tormented the PBKS bowlers for fun. During his stay, Rahul also went past 5,500 IPL runs.
Knock
Rahul shines with explosive knock
After losing Pathum Nissanka (11) early, Rahul found a potent partner in Nitish Rana. The duo added over 200 runs. Rahul, who initially played the second fiddle in the partnership, shifted gears later on and found boundaries for fun. Rahul took just 47 balls to reach the three-figure mark. He returned unbeaten on 152 as DC posted their highest-ever IPL total (164/2).
Milestone
Sixth batter with his feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul took just 143 innings and 152 games to complete 5,500 IPL runs. The DC star is now only behind Virat Kohli (8,989), Rohit Sharma (7,183), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), and David Warner (6,565) in terms of IPL runs. Earlier in the innings, Rahul went past MS Dhoni (5,439) and Suresh Raina (5,528) to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the league.
Numbers
Here are his overall stats
Rahul's 152-run innings came off 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. With this knock, the 34-year-old has raced to 5,579 runs from 152 IPL games (50s: 42, 100s: 6). His average of 46.88 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 IPL runs (SR: 138.47). Against PBKS, he now has 404 runs at 50.5 (100: 1, 50: 1).
Feat
Rahul goes at par with Gayle
As mentioned, Rahul now has six tons in the IPL, which is the joint-third-most for any batter along with Chris Gayle. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler (7) and Kohli (8). Meanwhile, Rahul now has two tons each for three teams - PBKS, DC, and Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first batter to hammer multiple IPL hundreds for three different sides.
Information
Rahul joins Warner and Dhawan on this list
Overall, Rahul became the third batter with multiple hundreds for DC, having joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (2 each). Before Rahul, Dhawan was the only DC batter with a hundred versus PBKS (106 in 2020).
Tally
Most runs in IPL 2026
Rahul also became the first batter to complete 350 runs in IPL 2026. He has now raced to 357 runs from seven games at 59.50 (SR: 187.89). This includes two fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, Rahul smashed 25 boundaries (4s+6s) against PBKS. Only Gayle (30 vs PWI, 2013) has scored more in an IPL game.