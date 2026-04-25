KL Rahul records highest-individual IPL score by an Indian: Stats 

KL Rahul has made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by scoring an unbeaten 152 in his latest outing against Punjab Kings in Delhi. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, breaking Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 141 runs set against the same team in 2025. Overall, Rahul now stands third on the all-time list of highest individual scores in IPL. Here are further details.

Match details Rahul, Rana power DC to record total Rahul's innings came off just 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. Alongside Nitish Rana (91 off 44 balls), Rahul stitched a massive 220-run partnership, the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history. Their efforts helped Delhi Capitals post a mammoth total of 264/2 - the team's highest score and the seventh-highest overall in IPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Feat Third-highest score in IPL history Rahul became just the third batter to record a 150-plus score in IPL history. He has joined Chris Gayle (175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008). Meanwhile, Rahul's previous-best IPL score was 132 versus RCB in 2020. Rahul and Abhishek Sharma are now the only batters with multiple 130-plus scores in IPL (2 each).

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Tally Sixth batter with his feat During his stay, Rahul became the sixth batter to complete 5,500 IPL runs. The batter has now raced to 5,579 runs from 152 IPL games (50s: 42, 100s: 6). His average of 46.88 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 IPL runs (SR: 138.47). The DC star is now only behind Virat Kohli (8,989), Rohit Sharma (7,183), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), and David Warner (6,565) in terms of IPL runs.

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Information Most runs in IPL 2026 Rahul also became the first batter to complete 350 runs in IPL 2026. He has now raced to 357 runs from seven games at 59.50 (SR: 187.89). This includes two fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, Rahul smashed 25 boundaries (4s+6s) against PBKS. Only Gayle (30 vs PWI, 2013) has scored more in an IPL game.

Tons Rahul goes at par with Gayle Rahul now has six tons in the IPL, which is the joint-third-most for any batter along with Gayle. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler (7) and Kohli (8). Meanwhile, Rahul now has two tons each for three teams - PBKS, DC, and Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first batter to hammer multiple IPL hundreds for three different sides.

Milestone Highest score for an Indian in Men's T20s Rahul's 152* is also now the highest score by an Indian in Men's T20 cricket. He went past Tilak Varma, who scored 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in 2024. Overall, Rahul now has eight T20 tons to his name (50s: 70). The batter has overall completed 8,482 runs across 246 matches in the format at 42-plus.