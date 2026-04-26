The move was aimed at improving efficiency

Telangana govt transfers over 30 IAS officers in reshuffle

By Snehil Singh 11:22 am Apr 26, 202611:22 am

What's the story

The Telangana government has transferred over 30 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. The move was aimed at improving administrative efficiency and governance across the state. Among the key changes, Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Special Officer at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. M Dana Kishore will take over his previous role while continuing to hold additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.