Telangana govt transfers over 30 IAS officers in reshuffle
What's the story
The Telangana government has transferred over 30 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. The move was aimed at improving administrative efficiency and governance across the state. Among the key changes, Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Special Officer at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. M Dana Kishore will take over his previous role while continuing to hold additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.
Administrative overhaul
Changes at district level
The reshuffle also includes changes at the district level. Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari has been appointed Secretary in the Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories department. Krishna Aditya S has been made Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department. Several other IAS officers have also been posted as district magistrates across different districts, including Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool.
Local governance
New zonal commissioners appointed in GHMC
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also witnessed a major change with the appointment of new zonal commissioners. P Uday Kumar has been posted to GHMC Golconda, while Badhavath Santhosh will serve in Khairatabad. Newly inducted officers Narayan Amit Malempati, Vikas Mahato, and Mayank Singh have also been given zonal responsibilities within GHMC.