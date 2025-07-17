Axis Bank's Q1 profit dips on technical NPA reclassification

Most reclassified loans are fully secured, says Axis

Even with this hiccup, Axis Bank's core business stayed strong—operating profit jumped 14% to ₹11,515 crore and net interest income edged up to ₹13,560 crore.

The bank says most of the reclassified loans are fully secured.

Asset quality held steady with gross NPAs at 1.41%, and the balance sheet grew 9% year-on-year to ₹16.03 lakh crore.

Overall, Axis still looks financially solid despite this technical speed bump.