Uber to deploy 20,000 self-driving robotaxis by 2030
Uber is joining forces with Lucid Motors and Nuro to launch at least 20,000 self-driving robotaxis in the US by 2030.
These will be Lucid's Gravity SUVs, powered by Nuro's advanced autonomous tech, and you'll only be able to book them through the Uber app.
Uber invests $300 million in Lucid, more into Nuro
Uber is putting $300 million into Lucid and even more into Nuro, plus getting a seat on Nuro's board.
Lucid will tweak its SUV production line for all the sensors and hardware needed, while Nuro brings in its self-driving software and safety testing.
The goal: make electric, driverless rides a regular thing on Uber.
First robotaxi expected in 2026
The first robotaxi rides are expected in 2026—though Uber hasn't said where yet.
For context: Lucid delivered over 3,300 vehicles last quarter and is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Meanwhile, Nuro started out making delivery bots but now licenses its autonomy tech after raising $106 million in April 2025.
