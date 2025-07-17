Uber to deploy 20,000 self-driving robotaxis by 2030 Business Jul 17, 2025

Uber is joining forces with Lucid Motors and Nuro to launch at least 20,000 self-driving robotaxis in the US by 2030.

These will be Lucid's Gravity SUVs, powered by Nuro's advanced autonomous tech, and you'll only be able to book them through the Uber app.