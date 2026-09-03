Axis Energy lands 552 MWp Anantapur solar plant contract
Business
Axis Energy just landed the contract to build a massive 552 MWp solar power plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
The project is part of a larger push by Evren (a Brookfield and Axis Energy joint venture) to mix solar, wind, and battery storage for cleaner energy that's actually reliable, even when the sun isn't shining.
Construction started on 640.5 MW wind
This hybrid setup (solar, 640.5 MW wind, and battery storage) is designed to keep the lights on during peak hours and help Andhra Pradesh hit its green energy goals.
Construction has already started on the wind part, backed by long-term deals with the state's power company.
It's another step toward making India's energy grid more stable and sustainable for everyone.