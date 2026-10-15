Axis MF launches Nifty EV and automotive index fund
Axis Mutual Fund is launching a new index fund on October 16 that focuses on electric vehicles and automotive tech.
The Axis Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Index Fund tracks eligible companies from the Nifty 500 universe across the electric mobility and new-age automotive ecosystem, giving investors a way to tap into the fast-growing EV market.
You can invest during the New Fund Offer until October 30.
Index split Sep 2026 44%/29%/27% large/mid/small
You can start investing with just ₹100, but if you pull out money within 15 days, there's a small exit fee of 0.25%.
The fund's index includes vehicle manufacturers and battery companies: 44% large-cap, 29% mid-cap, and 27% small-cap stocks as of September 2026.
With India's electric vehicle penetration increasing from less than 1% in FY21 to 9.4% in FY26, this fund offers an easy entry point if you're curious about the future of mobility.