Axis MF scam: ED arrests former head of equity trades

Joshi allegedly used advance knowledge of big client trades

Joshi allegedly used advance knowledge of big client trades to buy or sell ahead of them, mostly from Dubai using broker "mule" accounts.

The ED believes this earned him and his associates over ₹200 crore.

After an FIR last December, investigators raided multiple cities and froze assets worth ₹17.4 crore linked to Joshi and others.

He's now in ED custody until August 8 as they dig deeper into how far the scheme went and who else was involved.