MoSPI to use UPI, GST data for economic stats
India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is giving the country's key economic numbers—like GDP and inflation—a tech upgrade.
Starting in 2026, official stats will pull from digital sources like GST records, UPI payments, and vehicle registrations to make data more accurate and up-to-date.
Inflation tracking gets a makeover
Inflation tracking is also getting smarter: MoSPI is updating the Consumer Price Index with a fresh base year (2024), adding things like fuel, OTT subscriptions, and travel fares to better reflect what people actually spend on.
They'll even use e-commerce prices and scanner data for real-time updates. Plus, new surveys on travel habits are coming soon to help policymakers understand how Indians move and spend.