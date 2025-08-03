MoSPI to use UPI, GST data for economic stats

Inflation tracking gets a makeover

Inflation tracking is also getting smarter: MoSPI is updating the Consumer Price Index with a fresh base year (2024), adding things like fuel, OTT subscriptions, and travel fares to better reflect what people actually spend on.

They'll even use e-commerce prices and scanner data for real-time updates. Plus, new surveys on travel habits are coming soon to help policymakers understand how Indians move and spend.