Capri Global's net profit doubles in April-June 2025
Capri Global Capital just had a standout quarter—its net profit for April-June 2025 hit ₹175 crore, more than double last year's.
The company also saw its total income rise over 41% to ₹582 crore, thanks to sharper margins and running things more efficiently.
Gold loans lead the way
Capri Global's assets under management jumped 42% to nearly ₹25,000 crore.
Gold loans led the way with a huge 69% boost, while housing loans grew by 32%.
Co-lending also surged, now making up almost a fifth of their total business.
Disbursements shot up by 51%
Disbursements shot up by 51%, crossing ₹8,400 crore this quarter and expanding their customer base past 5.5 lakh people.
Founder Rajesh Sharma credits the success to investing in technology and data science—moves he says are helping the company grow faster while staying profitable.