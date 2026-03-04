Aye Finance uses AI to estimate sales for small shops
Aye Finance just wrapped up a pilot where they used Generative AI to estimate sales for small shops in tier 2+ cities—primarily by analyzing store photos along with other parameters using a Multimodal Large Language Model integrated with proprietary ML models.
The big idea? Make it way easier and faster for tiny businesses without formal records to get loans.
AI-driven insights for better access to credit
By combining advanced AI models with their own machine learning tools, Aye Finance can turn simple store images into real financial insights, like monthly sales estimates.
This cuts down paperwork, speeds up loan approvals, and helps more shop owners access credit—especially those who usually get left out.
Aye Finance's growth and impact
After going public and launching an AI unit in 2019 (about 7 years ago, as of March 2026), Aye Finance has grown fast—serving nearly 6 lakh customers with over ₹6,000 crore in assets.
This new AI approach could help even more small business owners in smaller cities get the support they need to grow.