Baidu Q1 revenue 32.1 billion yuan, AI cloud jumps 49%
Business
Baidu just posted strong Q1 results, pulling in 32.1 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) and beating analyst predictions.
The real star was its AI-powered businesses, including cloud, which jumped 49% to hit 13.6 billion yuan ($2 billion), now making up more than half of Baidu's general business revenue.
Baidu ad revenue down 21%
While AI is booming for Baidu, its traditional ad income dropped by 21% due to China's tough economy and lower spending.
CEO Robin Li credits the company's growth to more Chinese businesses adopting AI tech, even though overall net income fell because of higher costs and currency losses.
Still, Baidu managed to beat profit expectations per share, showing it's staying competitive despite challenges.