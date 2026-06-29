Bajaj Auto announces ₹5,632.8cr buyback at ₹12,000 per share

Bajaj Auto sees 77.5% premium volumes

Looking at their fiscal 2026 report, Bajaj is clearly betting big on premium motorcycles (over 125cc), electric rides like the Chetak scooter, and exports: premium bikes now make up 77.5% of motorcycle volumes!

They also launched new models like the Freedom CNG bike and Riki e-three-wheeler.

Even after spending heavily on new products and marketing, they finished with a strong cash pile of ₹18,137 crore and sales topping five million units this year.