Bajaj Auto announces ₹5,632.8cr buyback at ₹12,000 per share
Business
Bajaj Auto just rolled out a massive ₹5,632.8 crore buyback plan, offering to purchase shares at ₹12,000 each.
The news nudged the stock down by just over 2% to ₹9,639 on Monday.
If you're curious about timing, the buyback window is July 1-7 and final settlements will wrap up by July 14.
Bajaj Auto sees 77.5% premium volumes
Looking at their fiscal 2026 report, Bajaj is clearly betting big on premium motorcycles (over 125cc), electric rides like the Chetak scooter, and exports: premium bikes now make up 77.5% of motorcycle volumes!
They also launched new models like the Freedom CNG bike and Riki e-three-wheeler.
Even after spending heavily on new products and marketing, they finished with a strong cash pile of ₹18,137 crore and sales topping five million units this year.