Bajaj Auto reports 20% May sales rise to 461,257 vehicles Business Jun 01, 2026

Bajaj Auto just had a solid May: sales shot up 20% compared to last year, reaching 461,257 vehicles.

Both home and overseas markets helped drive this growth, with domestic sales rising by 10% and exports making a big leap of 34%.

The company's statement on June 1 highlighted the reported sales figures.