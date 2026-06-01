Bajaj Auto reports 20% May sales rise to 461,257 vehicles
Business
Bajaj Auto just had a solid May: sales shot up 20% compared to last year, reaching 461,257 vehicles.
Both home and overseas markets helped drive this growth, with domestic sales rising by 10% and exports making a big leap of 34%.
The company's statement on June 1 highlighted the reported sales figures.
Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler sales top 390,000
The two-wheeler segment led the charge, selling over 390,000 units, a year-on-year boost of 18%.
Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 9%, while exports jumped by a hefty 30%.
Commercial vehicles weren't left behind either; their sales climbed by 30%.