Bajaj Auto stock slides 6.52% after 12% domestic sales drop
Business
Bajaj Auto's stock slid 6.52% on Thursday, landing at 10,165 rupees after a sharp 12% fall in domestic two-wheeler sales last month.
The buzz on the trading floor was strong, with sell orders accounting for 52% of total order quantity.
Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler exports jump 34%
While things slowed down in India, Bajaj's exports actually took off: two-wheeler exports jumped 34% and commercial vehicles rose 17%, helping total shipments grow by 5%.
Still, the stock has dropped approximately 17.78% this past month, underperforming the Nifty 50 index by quite a bit.