Bajaj Broking launches algorithmic trading platform for retail investors
Bajaj Broking just launched an algorithmic trading platform aimed at regular investors, not just the pros.
You can use it on your phone or laptop, try out ready-made, exchange-registered strategies developed by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, or build your own using exchange-registered white-box indicators.
Before you commit, you get to check things like risk levels and margin requirements, so you know what you're getting into.
Anurag Misra outlines platform features
The platform is big on customization: set your own targets, stop-losses, and trading rules to fit how you want to trade.
There are solid risk management features too, like setting profit/loss limits and capping trades per strategy.
Plus, a consolidated dashboard shows open positions, pending orders, trade history, execution details, and strategy signals.
Anurag Misra, Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, says this move is all about expanding the tools available to users for market participation with greater flexibility and control, while keeping transparency and informed decision-making central to the experience.