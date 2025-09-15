Next Article
Bajaj Finance climbs 16% in a month: What to expect
Bajaj Finance is on a roll—its stock closed at ₹1,003.25 on September 15, 2025, and it's been climbing steadily.
Over the past month alone, shares shot up by 16.66%, with a solid 7.52% gain over the last three months too.
Investors seem pretty upbeat about where the company's headed.
Bajaj Finance's market cap tops ₹6.23 lakh crore
Trading was buzzing on September 15 with over 1.14 crore shares exchanged.
Bajaj Finance now boasts a huge market cap of ₹6.23 lakh crore, and its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 35.78 with earnings per share at 28.04.
Even in just the past week, it delivered a tidy return of 7%, making it one to watch in the finance space right now.