Bajaj Finance climbs 16% in a month: What to expect

Bajaj Finance's market cap tops ₹6.23 lakh crore

Trading was buzzing on September 15 with over 1.14 crore shares exchanged.

Bajaj Finance now boasts a huge market cap of ₹6.23 lakh crore, and its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 35.78 with earnings per share at 28.04.

Even in just the past week, it delivered a tidy return of 7%, making it one to watch in the finance space right now.