NTPC's stock shows slight improvement over the past week
NTPC's stock has been a bit up and down lately. Over the past three months, it dipped just a tiny bit (-0.08%), but this last week saw a small bounce back with a 0.91% gain.
As of September 14, 2025, shares closed at ₹331.70—holding steady from the day before.
Key financial metrics for NTPC
NTPC is still holding strong in terms of size, with a market cap of ₹3,21,638 crore.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is 13.42 and earnings per share are at 24.71—numbers that show some solid financial footing even as the stock moves through these mixed trends.