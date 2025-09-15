Asia Cup: Pakistan coach Hesson slams India's handshake snub

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his disappointment over the Indian cricket team 's refusal to shake hands after their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday. The match ended with India winning by seven wickets in Dubai, but the Indian team did not engage in post-match pleasantries. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha had also reportedly approached the Indian dressing room, but none of the players came out.

Coach's statement 'We were ready to shake hands' Hesson clarified that his team was ready for the customary post-match handshake. "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that our opposition did not do that," he said in a post-match press conference. He added, "It was a disappointing way for the match to finish and in a match where we were disappointed with the way we played."

Post-match remarks India dedicate Asia Cup win over Pakistan to armed forces After the victory over Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces. He said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity." This comes after a deadly attack in Kashmir earlier this year that killed 26 civilians and prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK.