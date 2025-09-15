LOADING...
Asia Cup: Pakistan coach Hesson slams India's handshake snub
India won the match by seven wickets in Dubai (Image source: X/@BCCI)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 15, 2025
11:28 am
What's the story

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his disappointment over the Indian cricket team's refusal to shake hands after their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday. The match ended with India winning by seven wickets in Dubai, but the Indian team did not engage in post-match pleasantries. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha had also reportedly approached the Indian dressing room, but none of the players came out.

Coach's statement

'We were ready to shake hands'

Hesson clarified that his team was ready for the customary post-match handshake. "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that our opposition did not do that," he said in a post-match press conference. He added, "It was a disappointing way for the match to finish and in a match where we were disappointed with the way we played."

Post-match remarks

India dedicate Asia Cup win over Pakistan to armed forces

After the victory over Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces. He said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity." This comes after a deadly attack in Kashmir earlier this year that killed 26 civilians and prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Interview absence

Agha skips post-match interview; Afridi looks angry

In light of the handshake controversy, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped his post-match interview with broadcasters. Shaheen Shah Afridi was present at the presentation but looked angry and eventually walked off without smiling for the cameras. India's win over Pakistan has almost secured their place in the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2025.