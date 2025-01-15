What's the story

Bajaj Finserv, headed by Sanjiv Bajaj, is ending its nearly 25-year-old partnership with Munich-based insurance giant Allianz SE.

The joint venture between the two companies, which operates in life and general insurance, could cease operations as soon as March this year, according to Moneycontrol.

The details of the separation are likely to be finalized by the end of this month.