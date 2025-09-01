Bajaj Group to invest ₹2,345cr in new steel plant
Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL) is putting ₹2,345 crore into a brand-new steel plant in Kanakapura, Koppal, Karnataka.
Set to open by early 2028 (pending environmental clearance), the facility will increase MSSSL's total production capacity to 700,000 tons annually—a major boost for their production game.
More than just steel production
This isn't just about making more steel.
The plant—operated by MSSSL, a joint venture between Bajaj Group and Sumitomo Corporation—will supply essential materials for cars, trains, oil & gas projects, energy systems, and even bearings.
MSSSL hopes to deliver better quality and more flexibility for all these industries.
Aiming for net-zero by 2050
The new plant is designed with the future in mind: over 95% of its energy will come from renewables and it's aiming for zero waste or emissions.
MSSSL plans upgrades like hydrogen-ready infrastructure and carbon capture down the line—all part of their push toward net-zero steel by 2050.
For anyone interested in green tech or big industry shifts, this is one to watch.