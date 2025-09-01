Bajaj Group to invest ₹2,345cr in new steel plant

This isn't just about making more steel. The plant—operated by MSSSL, a joint venture between Bajaj Group and Sumitomo Corporation—will supply essential materials for cars, trains, oil & gas projects, energy systems, and even bearings. MSSSL hopes to deliver better quality and more flexibility for all these industries.

Aiming for net-zero by 2050

The new plant is designed with the future in mind: over 95% of its energy will come from renewables and it's aiming for zero waste or emissions.

MSSSL plans upgrades like hydrogen-ready infrastructure and carbon capture down the line—all part of their push toward net-zero steel by 2050.

For anyone interested in green tech or big industry shifts, this is one to watch.