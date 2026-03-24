Balaje Rajan to become JLR's group chief strategy officer Business Mar 24, 2026

Balaje Rajan, who has been steering strategy at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, is set to become the group chief strategy officer at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) from April 1, 2026.

He will be moving to the United Kingdom for this role and reporting straight to JLR's CEO, but he will also keep an eye on Tata Motors's global partnerships and expansion plans.