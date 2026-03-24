Balaje Rajan to become JLR's group chief strategy officer
Balaje Rajan, who has been steering strategy at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, is set to become the group chief strategy officer at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) from April 1, 2026.
He will be moving to the United Kingdom for this role and reporting straight to JLR's CEO, but he will also keep an eye on Tata Motors's global partnerships and expansion plans.
Rajan's role will focus on aligning Tata Motors and JLR
This move is all about bringing Tata Motors and JLR closer together, especially around electric vehicles (EVs) and new technology.
Rajan will work on syncing up their EV strategies, making better use of India's engineering talent for global projects, and finding ways for both brands to share platforms and innovations.
Rajan has been with Tata Motors for over 2 decades
Rajan knows the Tata world inside out. He has led big projects in EV strategy, battery ecosystem planning, and turning around passenger vehicle businesses.
At Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its electric arm, he helped shape both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV roadmaps while driving international growth.
His experience makes him a strong bridge between the two companies as they aim for a more connected future.