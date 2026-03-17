BambooBox raises $6.6 million to redefine B2B marketing with AI

BambooBox, a startup focused on AI-driven account-based marketing (ABM) for B2B teams, just secured $6.6 million in funding led by Peak XV, with backing from Emergent Ventures and others. Founded by Ankur Saigal and Divyesh Dixit, BambooBox operates in both India and the US.

Their platform scores potential accounts and personalizes outreach They help businesses target and win over clients using an AI-powered ABM platform.

Their system scores potential accounts based on intent and engagement, personalizes outreach for different customer types, tracks activity across channels and provides analytics, reporting, and attribution, and offers predictive analytics, all while plugging into popular tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.

Fresh funds will help them expand globally The fresh funds will go toward making their AI smarter and expanding globally.

As co-founder Ankur Saigal put it, this investment shows that ABM is more than just tech: it's a strategy for modern sales teams.

Investors also believe that smart execution powered by AI is shaping the future of B2B marketing.