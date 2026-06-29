Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri resigns effective September 25
Business
Rajeev Mantri, the CFO and executive president at Bandhan Bank, has decided to move on for career growth.
The bank shared the news in a regulatory filing, confirming his final working day will be September 25.
This change was officially reported as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules.
Rajeev Mantri thanks team, successor pending
With more than 26 years in banking across India, Singapore, and the UAE, Mantri took a moment in his resignation letter to thank Bandhan Bank's team and leadership for their support.
Before joining Bandhan Bank, he held top finance roles at Citi India and TransUnion Cibil Limited.
The bank has not named a successor yet.