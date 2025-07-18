Bandhan Bank's profit drops 65% as bad loans spike

Bad loans at 5%; provisions more than doubled

The bank's bad loans (NPAs) jumped to 5%, up from 4.2% last year, especially hitting microfinance and the eastern region.

To handle this, Bandhan had to more than double its provisions, which squeezed profits even further.

On the flip side, total deposits grew by 16%. Interestingly, over half of their loan book is now secured loans—a jump from last year.