IndiaMART reports Q1 FY26 results: Revenue jumps 12% YoY

Total income up 20.8% to ₹4.65 billion

Total income grew 20.8% to ₹4.65 billion this quarter, with earnings per share around ₹25.

Vasuta Agarwal has joined as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for three years (pending shareholder approval).

On the business side: "Web and Related Services" brought in most of the money (₹3.46 billion in revenue) with a profit of ₹1.34 billion, while "Accounting Software Services" saw a small loss despite earning ₹258 million.