IndiaMART reports Q1 FY26 results: Revenue jumps 12% YoY
IndiaMART just dropped its April-June 2025 results—profit dipped to ₹1.53 billion from last quarter's ₹1.81 billion, but their revenue from operations actually jumped 12.3% year-on-year to ₹3.72 billion.
So, while earnings took a hit, the company's core business is still on the upswing.
Total income up 20.8% to ₹4.65 billion
Total income grew 20.8% to ₹4.65 billion this quarter, with earnings per share around ₹25.
Vasuta Agarwal has joined as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for three years (pending shareholder approval).
On the business side: "Web and Related Services" brought in most of the money (₹3.46 billion in revenue) with a profit of ₹1.34 billion, while "Accounting Software Services" saw a small loss despite earning ₹258 million.