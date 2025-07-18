ITC Hotels eyes 20,000 rooms by 2030, adopts asset-light model

ITC Hotels's 'asset-light' approach

Instead of spending huge amounts on new real estate, ITC Hotels is teaming up with property owners to open more locations—a smart "asset-light" approach that keeps things flexible.

In just the last two years, they've launched 30 new hotels across India and Nepal, bringing their total to over 140 properties with around 13,300 rooms.

With India's travel scene booming but still having lots of room to grow, ITC Hotels looks ready to make the most of it.