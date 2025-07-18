ITC Hotels eyes 20,000 rooms by 2030, adopts asset-light model
ITC Hotels has set its sights on a major expansion—aiming to run over 220 hotels with more than 20,000 rooms by 2030.
The game plan? Focus on management contracts and franchise deals (already about 70% of their business), so they can grow fast without owning every building themselves.
This move comes after splitting off from ITC Limited and now managing brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, WelcomHotel, Storii, Fortune, and WelcomHeritage.
ITC Hotels's 'asset-light' approach
Instead of spending huge amounts on new real estate, ITC Hotels is teaming up with property owners to open more locations—a smart "asset-light" approach that keeps things flexible.
In just the last two years, they've launched 30 new hotels across India and Nepal, bringing their total to over 140 properties with around 13,300 rooms.
With India's travel scene booming but still having lots of room to grow, ITC Hotels looks ready to make the most of it.