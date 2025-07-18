IHCL's profit jumps 26% in Q1, hits ₹329 crore

IHCL opened six new hotels and signed deals for 12 more, pushing its portfolio past 390 properties. CEO Puneet Chhatwal credits their success to mixing up brands and finding new ways to earn—new business revenues jumped 27%. Smart asset management and focusing on management fees contributed to a 29% growth in EBITDA.

IHCL was just named the world's strongest hotel brand

IHCL has kept its winning streak going for over three years and was just named the World's Strongest Hotel Brand again.

With international travel picking up, the company feels confident about hitting its ambitious goals for 2030.