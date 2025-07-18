Next Article
TCS shares dip despite profit jump, weak global demand worries
TCS shares slipped 0.6% to ₹3,189.90 on Friday, even though the company posted a 6% jump in net profit for Q1 FY26, beating expectations.
But revenue growth was slow at just 1.3%, and actually dropped by 3.1% when adjusted for currency changes, thanks to weak global demand.
Operating margin up at TCS, workforce steady
Even with sluggish revenue, TCS managed to boost its operating margin to 24.5% and announced an ₹11 per share interim dividend—showing they're still running a tight ship.
The IT giant kept its workforce steady at over 6 lakh employees, though attrition in IT services stayed high at nearly 14%.
New deals worth $9.4 billion this quarter
TCS landed $9.4 billion in new deals this quarter, but CEO K Krithivasan pointed out that global uncertainty is making big clients cautious about spending more.