Tesla teams up with Kotak Mahindra for car loans
Kotak Mahindra Prime (KMPL) has just become Tesla's preferred finance partner for electric cars in India—the first time Tesla has chosen a financier here.
This means buying a Tesla could get easier, thanks to new finance plans designed just for Indian customers.
How to avail KMPL's financing options?
Now, if you're eyeing a Tesla, you can check out KMPL's financing options right on the Tesla India website or app.
KMPL's CEO Shahrukh Todiwala says this partnership isn't just about loans—it's about supporting greener choices and helping more people drive eco-friendly cars.