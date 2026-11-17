Bank Nifty hits record high, rallies nearly 15% this month
What's the story
The Nifty Bank index has hit a new all-time high, crossing the 62,300 mark for the first time. The surge comes on the back of sustained buying in banking stocks, especially public sector lenders like Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and Canara Bank. These stocks have gained up to 5% each in today's trading session.
Market influence
Fall in global oil prices boosts sentiment
The recent fall in global oil prices has also contributed to the positive sentiment toward banking stocks.
A decline in crude prices can reduce India's import bill, curb inflation, and relieve pressure on the rupee.
This could ease concerns over interest rates and improve the overall economic outlook, thereby supporting lending activity and investor sentiment toward banks.
Index performance
Nifty Bank surpasses previous record high
On November 17, the Nifty Bank index gained 748.65 points or 1.21% to hit a new high of 62,324.55.
This surpassed its previous record high of 61,764 achieved on February 3 this year.
Out of the 14 constituents of the banking index, 12 were trading in positive territory at this time.
Market outlook
Banking index up nearly 26% since April low
Ponmudi R, Founder and CEO of Enrich Money, has said that if the index continues to rise, it could reach 63,000-64,000 in the coming sessions.
The banking index had seen a sharp correction between February 3 and April 2 this year but has since recovered nearly 26% from those levels.
In November alone, it has gained some 15%, on track for its best monthly performance since February 2021.
Stock performance
Motilal Oswal reiterates 'Buy' rating on PNB
Among the stocks, PNB led the gains among public sector lenders with a rise of 4.9%. The Nifty PSU Bank index also rose by 2.3%.
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on PNB after meeting with the bank's management.
"Loan growth has gathered momentum, aided by $2.7 billion in FCNR(B) deposit mobilisations, and the bank remains on track to achieve its FY2027 growth guidance," the brokerage said.
Market trends
Private sector banks also gain ground
The rally wasn't limited to public sector banks, as private sector lenders also witnessed a surge.
The Nifty Private Bank index gained some 1%, with Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Bandhan Bank rising up to 2% each.
The Nifty Financial Services index also rose by around 1%.
However, Ponmudi cautioned investors to differentiate between a strong rally and a sustainable trend for the future performance of banking stocks.