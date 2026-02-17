Bank of America CEO: AI won't kill jobs Business Feb 17, 2026

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is pushing back on the idea that AI will steal everyone's jobs.

On a recent podcast, he pointed out that even though people once worried computers would wipe out whole careers, US employment actually doubled from 1969 to 2019.

"In 1969, there were 80 million people working in the United States. In 2019, there were 160 million people," he said.