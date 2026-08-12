Bank of America commits $250 billion to US infrastructure initiative
Bank of America is putting $250 billion into upgrading US infrastructure, aiming to wrap up by July 2027.
Their new Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative is all about fueling economic growth and creating jobs on the heels of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations.
Targets digital energy and core essentials
The focus is on three big areas: digital infrastructure (think AI data centers), energy (like renewables and battery storage), and core essentials (transportation and natural gas).
Bank of America will offer loans, investments, and advice to both public and private projects.
As Karen Fang, co-head of global capital solutions at Bank of America, put it, they said delivering "integrated financing solutions spanning corporate and project-level capital in both public and private markets," showing how big banks are stepping up to help modernize the country.