Bank of America commits $250 billion to US infrastructure initiative

The focus is on three big areas: digital infrastructure (think AI data centers), energy (like renewables and battery storage), and core essentials (transportation and natural gas).

Bank of America will offer loans, investments, and advice to both public and private projects.

As Karen Fang, co-head of global capital solutions at Bank of America, put it, they said delivering "integrated financing solutions spanning corporate and project-level capital in both public and private markets," showing how big banks are stepping up to help modernize the country.