Bank of America says AI will boost India's IT sector
Bank of America thinks India's IT sector is about to get a boost thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).
Kunal Tayal from BofA Global Research points out that AI isn't just for coding anymore: it's helping businesses run more smoothly and opening doors for fresh innovation.
Indian tech companies could really benefit as AI becomes more central in daily operations.
Indian IT budgets shift toward AI
Indian firms teaming up with big AI players show there's serious demand for smarter tech solutions.
But Tayal notes some hurdles: companies are shifting budgets toward building AI infrastructure, which means less spending on traditional IT services. Plus, global uncertainties are making businesses cautious.
Still, IT firms focused on engineering, data analytics, and BPO are likely to thrive in this new AI-driven landscape, while those relying mostly on low costs might struggle to keep up.