Bank of America says AI will boost India's IT sector

Indian IT budgets shift toward AI

Indian firms teaming up with big AI players show there's serious demand for smarter tech solutions.

But Tayal notes some hurdles: companies are shifting budgets toward building AI infrastructure, which means less spending on traditional IT services. Plus, global uncertainties are making businesses cautious.

Still, IT firms focused on engineering, data analytics, and BPO are likely to thrive in this new AI-driven landscape, while those relying mostly on low costs might struggle to keep up.